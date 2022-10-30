Here’s a look at the initiatives certified for the Nov. 8 ballot.
Marijuana Legalization Amendment 3
A “yes” vote legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri.
A “no” vote keeps recreational marijuana prohibited under Missouri law.
If Amendment 3 passes, the sale, possession, use and purchase of marijuana will become legal for adults over the age of 21. The state will also issue registration cards and limits for individual cultivation of marijuana.
Amendment 3 passing will automatically release Missourians with non-felony marijuana-related offenses from incarceration or parole and probation, and expunge those offenses from their records.
Those with felony marijuana convictions will be able to petition the court system for release, as well as to expunge their records.
The state will also establish a lottery system to award licenses and certifications that will be divided equally among congressional districts.
The state will also impose a 6% tax on the retail price of marijuana. This is expected to provide the state with $7.9 million initially and at least $40.8 million annually. Local governments within the state are also expected to have revenues of $13.8 million annually, according to projections from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.
Municipal Securities Amendment 1
A “yes” vote will give the state treasurer power to invest in high-rated municipal securities and bonds. The change is projected to increase state revenue by $2 million annually and local government revenue by $34,000 annually, with no direct cost to the state.
A “no” vote will retain restrictions on the state treasurer’s investing authority.
The Missouri House voted 156-1, and the Senate voted 32-0 to put the amendment on the ballot.
Kansas City Police Funding Amendment 4
A “yes” vote gives the Missouri General Assembly the power to increase the minimum funding provided to police forces established by the state board of police commissioners.
This amendment only applies to the Kansas City Police Department. The department was placed under state board of police commissioners in 1939 and is the only local police department in Missouri under state control.
A “no” vote retains the funding for the Kansas City Police Department.
Missouri National Guard Amendment 5
A “yes” vote for the Missouri National Guard, which is currently under the Missouri Department of Safety, will create its own department. The department will be headed by an adjutant general, who is appointed by and serves under the direction of the governor.
A “no” vote would keep the Missouri National Guard under the Department of Public Safety.
The amendment will have no impact on taxes, but it would cost the state government $132,000 annually.
Constitutional Convention Question
The constitutional convention question is on the Missouri ballot every 20 years. A “yes” vote means the governor will call a convention to revisit and amend the state Constitution. If that convention makes any changes, they would be put to a statewide vote.
A “no” vote would mean no constitutional convention. The last constitutional convention in Missouri was held in 1944.