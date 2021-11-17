Columbia Water and Light is reporting water main breaks at several locations across Columbia. Affected areas include, 800 Business Loop 70 W., 2500 Bluff Blvd., 1406 E. Rollins Rd., 204 Hitt St. and Russell Boulevard Elementary.
The city received reports of five water main breaks at different locations and issued a boil advisory for the city, according to Columbia Utilities Spokesperson Matt Nestor. The advisory is a precautionary measure while the city tests the water to see if any contaminants were release. It will likely end tomorrow after testing is completed.
Affected customers will receive a hang tag, according to a Facebook post by Columbia Water and Light. Residents in and around the affected areas should boil water for three minutes before cooking or drinking and avoid using ice made from automatic ice makers if the water has not been boiled.
Residents should disinfect dirty dishes by washing with clean tap water for one minute that has been mixed with a teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water. For more information on where the water breaks are, Nestor advised customers to visit the city's website.