After heavy rain prompted flash flood warnings in several northern Boone County towns Monday morning, the area was bracing for an afternoon and evening of oppressive heat.
More than 10 towns in central Missouri experienced the flooding, according to a warning issued by the National Weather Service. Those included Centralia, Hallsville, Sturgeon and Harrisburg.
The flood warning came shortly after 4 a.m. and after 3 inches of rain had fallen across much of the area. The weather service warned at the time that another 1 to 2 inches of rain were possible.
In the end, Centralia experienced 5 inches of rainfall since midnight.
Centralia Police Chief Robert Bias said the heavy rain didn't cause any major problems.
"Had a few minor power outages, but that was just individual residences and one business," Bias said. "Overall ... I mean it went really well."
The weather service also issued a heat advisory effective until 9 p.m. Monday. The temperature was forecast to reach 96 degrees in Columbia, and the heat index was expected to climb to 105 to 110 degrees.
Columbia has a number of cooling centers available for those who lack air conditioning and need a place to find relief.