A flash flood watch has been issued for 14 Missouri and Illinois counties, including Boone County.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Friday the National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a flash flood watch beginning 7 p.m. Friday and ending Sunday morning.

“Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to move repeatedly across portions of central and northeast Missouri and west central Illinois tonight into Sunday morning,” the weather service's statement read.

Rainfall of 2-4 inches is expected, but some areas could see higher totals.

The full list of counties under flash flood watch comprises Adams, Brown and Pike counties in Illinois and Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls and Shelby counties in Missouri.

Flooding is possible under predicted conditions in those areas, and the weather service recommends residents pay close attention to local news and forecasts.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State Government and General Assignment Reporter, Fall 2020. Studying Print & Digital News Reporting and Religious Studies. Reach me at wickerperlis@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.