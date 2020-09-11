A flash flood watch has been issued for 14 Missouri and Illinois counties, including Boone County.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Friday the National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a flash flood watch beginning 7 p.m. Friday and ending Sunday morning.
“Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to move repeatedly across portions of central and northeast Missouri and west central Illinois tonight into Sunday morning,” the weather service's statement read.
Rainfall of 2-4 inches is expected, but some areas could see higher totals.
The full list of counties under flash flood watch comprises Adams, Brown and Pike counties in Illinois and Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls and Shelby counties in Missouri.
Flooding is possible under predicted conditions in those areas, and the weather service recommends residents pay close attention to local news and forecasts.