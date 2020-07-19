The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a flash flood warning in mid-Missouri until 11:15 p.m.
Cole County, southern Boone County, southwestern Callaway County and Moniteau County were given the flash flood warning. The warning said that one to three inches of rain has fallen in the area since 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
In addition, the weather service issued a flash flood watch effective until 1 a.m. Monday for the following Missouri counties:
- Boone County.
- Callaway County.
- Cole County.
- Franklin County.
- Gasconade County.
- Jefferson County.
- Lincoln County.
- Moniteau County.
- Montgomery County.
- Osage County.
- St. Charles County.
- St. Louis City.
- St. Louis County.
- Warren County.
The latest watches, warnings and detailed forecast information can be found at the National Weather Service.