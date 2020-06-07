Flash flooding is possible for parts of central and northeast Missouri from late Monday night through Tuesday evening, according to the Weather Service office in St. Louis.

Thirteen counties including Boone County were given a flash flood watch warning.

The warning said that one to three inches of rain is possible for the area. 

This heavy rain would result in flooding of low lying areas or those with poor drainage and ultimately dangerous flash flooding on smaller creeks and streams. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers will be possible as well.

The latest watches and warnings, along with detailed forecast information, can be found at the National Weather Service.

  • Public Life reporter. Studying Investigative Journalism. Reach me at wksg8b@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. You can also find me on twitter @WillSkipworth.

