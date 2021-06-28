The city is working to get fallen trees out of the way and fix up its trail system after heavy rainfall and flash flooding last week.
Last Friday, Columbia saw nearly 7 inches of rain, according to data from MU’s Sanborn Field Weather Station. Several buildings across town, including the Missouri Athletic Center and Wilson’s Total Fitness, sustained flood damage. The rain pushed Hinkson Creek to its highest level ever recorded, 23.13 feet at 7:45 Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That broke the previous record of 22.4 feet set in 2009.
Columbia Parks and Recreation crews were out at MKT Nature/Fitness Trail on Monday between the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Garden and Forum Boulevard trailheads, Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Gabe Huffington said.
The most pressing issue was the three gravel trails with washout damage: the MKT and the Hinkson Creek and Bear Creek trails all had gravel displaced. Tunnels on the trails littered with debris and gravel and filled with puddles.
A multitrunked walnut tree topped near Bridge No. 8 on the MKT Trail and brought a few other trees down with it, Parks and Recreation grounds technician Macauley Stubbs said.
After the initial trail cleaning is complete, crews will begin resurfacing the gravel trails. Huffington said he hopes that will be done next week so trails can reopen to public access.