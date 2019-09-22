After rain poured for hours Saturday afternoon, the skies cleared just in time to welcome a flight of doves being released to honor the lives of murder victims.
The doves’ release was part of the 13th annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, which takes place Sept. 25. The Central Missouri Area chapter of Parents of Murdered Children, Inc. and Missouri Missing organized a memorial potluck Saturday so people who work during the week would still be able to attend.
For Marianne Asher-Chapman, executive director of Missouri Missing, the doves are symbolic of the families of murder victims.
"They’re gonna stay together and support each other home," Asher-Chapman said.
The group gathered at McKay Park is a "club no one wants to belong to," Asher-Chapman said, but its members didn’t have a say when their loved ones were taken from them. Now, they band together to support one another.
"We didn’t choose to be where we’re at," attendee Stan Turner, whose mother was killed, said. "Someone else made that choice for us. Time goes on but it don’t go away."
Some who came to the potluck had lost children; others had lost partners and parents. Several people wore shirts with the faces of who they’d lost. While many of the attendees lost their loved ones years ago, small things can bring their memories back.
"Somebody says something, you hear a song, read something in the paper, and it might set you off again," Turner said. "It does me."
For others, a lack of justice served can make the pain feel as though it’s brand new. It’s been 11 years since Roxanne Nickols’ son was killed, and no one has been charged in his death. Earlier this week, she found out no one ever will be.
"The [prosecutor] called me, and said the case they presented to [the previous prosecutor] was a manslaughter case, and a manslaughter case has a three year statute of limitations," Nickols said. "And in 11 years, no one bothered to tell me. I’m angry, and I’m hurt, and I feel like I’ve been revictimized by the administration. As far as the law is concerned, my son is not a murder victim."
Attendees gathered together to recite poems and play songs in honor of those who’d been killed, some holding back tears and others crying openly.
Organizer Nancy Whitmarsh, chapter leader of the local Parents of Murdered Children, said she’s found it helps to be able to talk to other people who are in the same boat as you.
"It’s right there in your face, at the very beginning," Whitmarsh said. "You have to learn to get up every day and survive. You may not wanna get up, you may not wanna survive. I always say to people, you have to survive this."