The Bicentennial Katy Trail Ride set for Aug. 7 has been canceled because of flood damage, Missouri State Parks announced in a statement Tuesday.
July flooding along the Missouri River damaged approximately 100 miles of the Katy Trail State Park, according to the statement. State Parks staff is working to restore the trail but say they can't prepare it in time for the original bike ride date. Damage includes washouts, bridge damage and debris.
The ride was intended to celebrate Missouri's bicentennial. Two groups of 100 people each planned to ride 100 miles — one would have started in St. Charles and the other would have started in Jefferson City.
The event has not yet been rescheduled.