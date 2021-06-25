Heavy rain Friday morning has led to road closures across Columbia and Boone County.
The morning showers have ended, but more showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon, according to KOMU 8 meteorologists. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Boone County until 3:30 p.m.
The weather station at Sanborn Field had recorded 5.48 inches of rain as of 8:50 a.m. Hinkson Creek set a new record flood stage at 23.04 feet as of 8 a.m.
Hinkson Creek in Columbia, Missouri has set a new record flood stage - breaking the old record from 2009. Many road closures continue from overnight rain. #midmowx #mowx https://t.co/A4W02Ecz25 pic.twitter.com/qOPcZh999F— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) June 25, 2021
The Boone County Joint Communications Department reports water over roads in these areas:
- Nifong Boulevard at Glen Eagle Drive
- Highway WW at Old Hawthorne
- Creasy Springs and Bear Creek
- N. Route V at Barnes School Road
- Mt. Celestial between Route K and Route K
- W. Gillespie Bridge Road at Mesa Drive
- Sinclair Road at Chesterfield Drive
- W. Hwy 40 at N. Route J
- Oakland Gravel at Bear Creek
- Providence Road at the Outer Road
- Intersection of Providence at Stadium closed
- Providence Road at Mick Deaver
- Route E at Wilcox
- Carrie Francke south of Stadium
- St. Charles Road at N. Doziers Station Road
There are many roads closed across central Missouri this morning. TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo #Flood @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/08pTrSvpR3— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 25, 2021
KOMU meteorologists are predicting two rounds of showers and thunderstorms Friday. One in the morning and another in the afternoon/evening. A few strong to severe storms are possible, with large hail and damaging winds. Flooding is the primary concern.
Dealing with heavy rain until noon...Thinking we could see rain totals of 4-8" by noon. To my knowledge, this has never happened in Columbia before.More storms/flooding expected tonight...@KOMUnews #mowx https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/iUG0ghSHt2— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) June 25, 2021
The Office of Emergency Management gave these tips on how to stay safe during flooding:
- Evacuate immediately if told to evacuate. Never drive around barricades. Local responders use them to safely direct traffic out of flooded areas.
- Listen to Emergency Alert System, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration radio or local alerting systems for emergency information and instructions regarding flooding.
- Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters.
- Stay off bridges over fast-moving water, which can wash bridges away without warning.
- Stay inside your vehicle if it is trapped in rapidly moving water. Get on the roof if water is rising inside the car.
- Get to the highest level if trapped in a building. Only get on the roof if necessary and, once there, signal for help. Do not climb into a closed attic to avoid getting trapped by rising floodwater.
HAPPENING NOW!Flood waters threaten Missouri Route 163 at Bonne Femme Creek, south of Columbia. Remember, if you encounter water on or approaching the roadway, use caution and #TurnAroundDontDrown #mowx#midmowx pic.twitter.com/OCDjYdxzKN— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) June 25, 2021