Boone County senior planner Bill Florea will be promoted to director of the county's Resource Management Department effective May 4.

Bill Florea stands outside the Boone County Government Center on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Bill Florea will be stepping in as director of resource management as Stan Shawver goes on a leave of absence.

Florea will replace Stan Shawver, who has held the job for 35 years and said earlier this year that he would retire.

Florea has worked for the county for 23 years, according to a news release from the Boone County Commission. Before that, he was the managed the Land Use Division for Whatcom County in Bellingham, Washington.

He is a certified planner and a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners. The commission said he "possesses a broad spectrum of experience in the land use and land development fields in a career that to date spans 32 years."

Florea served as interim director of Resource Management for about six months when Shawver took a leave of absence in 2017.

  I've been a reporter and editor at Missouri community newspapers for 35 years and joined the Columbia Missourian in 2003. My emphasis at the Missourian is on local government and elections.

