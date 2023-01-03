Flu cases decreased in Boone County during mid-December, while COVID cases spiked dramatically after dropping significantly in October and November.
After a relatively mild November with 451 COVID cases, the period between Dec. 1 and 28 counted 868 cases.
In Missouri as a whole, COVID cases spiked from September to December — 29,459 cases in September; 18,788 cases in October; 20,123 cases; and 30,919 cases in December.
Flu cases also decreased around the state in mid-December. A total of 16,851 cases were reported in the week starting Dec. 3, 14,192 cases during the week of Dec. 10 and 7,166 cases during the week of Dec.18.
Covid cases in Boone County
In January 2022 in Boone County, 12,566 COVID cases were reported, the highest monthly total in the county last year..
Cases declined markedly in February with a drop of 11,430 COVID cases to just 1,136 cases. Cases continued to decline, with only 230 cases reported in March, the year's lowest figure.
From April to July, COVID cases remained relatively low in Boone County — 1,768 cases in July was the high and 424 cases was the low.
COVID deaths in Boone County have hovered between none and three deaths every day in 2022. The high was three deaths reported Jan. 11, 2022. No deaths have been reported in the county since Nov. 25.
Around 70% of ICU beds and 78% of all beds at University Hospital are currently occupied, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
"To minimize covid, one of the big things we're encouraging people is to get vaccinated. fully vaccinated," Ryan Sheehan, the public information specialist for Boone County Public Health and Human Services. "Being vaccinated four times would be good."
More information on local COVID cases can be found on the city of Columbia website.
Covid cases in Missouri
A similar pattern of COVID cases emerged in Missouri. There was a high of 312,689 cases in January, the number declined to 51,075 February cases and 7,679 cases in March, the year's lowest number.
COVID cases began to increase again from April to July, peaking at 70,073 cases in July.
Then, from August to October, cases declined before spiking in December.
COVID deaths in Missouri have fluctuated, but have dropped overall, paralleling the situation in Boone County. A total of 184 deaths were reported between Oct. 30 and Dec.4 in the state, 73 fewer than the 257 deaths reported between Sept. 19 and Oct.23.
From Nov. 19 to Dec. 14, Missouri's daily COVID hospitalizations have increased by 306, from 706 to 1012.
More information on Missouri covid cases can be found on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.
Flu cases in Boone County
Central Missouri had the fewest number of flu cases in the state last year, while eastern Missouri had the most.
In Boone County, flu cases increased between Oct. 9 and Dec. 10. An upward trend began during the week of Oct. 9 with 14 flu cases, eight more than the previous week.
Flu cases increased by 14 from Oct. 16 to 23, but cases increased dramatically in November.
Then, beginning in December, cases in Boone County started to drop. During the week of Dec. 18, cases fell by more than 100. The week of Dec. 11 reported 439 cases of flu, decreasing to 319 cases the week of Dec. 18.
More Boone County flu information can be found on the City of Columbia's website. More information on Missouri flu cases can be found on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.
Helpful resources
Boone County has a medium COVID Community Level rating, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A COVID Community Level rating is determined by how many people with the illness have been admitted into local hospitals in the previous week, how many local hospital beds are filled with COVID patients and how many new COVID cases the county has seen during the previous week. More information on COVID Community Levels can be found on the CDC's website.
For those counties with a medium rating, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator if there is a significant chance of getting sick.
If you come in contact with someone at high risk of getting sick, consider self-testing for COVID early and wear a mask indoors. More information can be found on the CDC's website.
Information on preventing the flu can also be found on the CDC's website.