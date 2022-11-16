The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ most recent report on influenza cases showed a large increase compared to last month. Other respiratory illnesses like respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and COVID-19 are also on the rise in Missouri.

The DHSS reported 1,738 cases of the flu in Missouri for the week of Oct. 30, up from 170 cases from early October. At that time, only 282 total cases had been reported in Missouri for this year’s flu season. As of last week’s report, the total number is now at 4,016 cases.

