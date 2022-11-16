The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ most recent report on influenza cases showed a large increase compared to last month. Other respiratory illnesses like respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and COVID-19 are also on the rise in Missouri.
The DHSS reported 1,738 cases of the flu in Missouri for the week of Oct. 30, up from 170 cases from early October. At that time, only 282 total cases had been reported in Missouri for this year’s flu season. As of last week’s report, the total number is now at 4,016 cases.
Boone County had 61 influenza cases last week, according to the report, and only had 14 cases earlier in October.
Ryan Sheehan, public information specialist with Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, said cases are increasing faster than in past years.
“While we don’t like to compare flu seasons, as different flu strains circulate, we are seeing a larger number of confirmed flu cases this early in the flu season compared to previous years,” Sheehan said.
Dr. Laura Morris, an MU Health Care family medicine physician and vaccination committee co-chair, said she has seen a rapid increase in RSV and influenza cases over the past few weeks. She said she has especially seen cases of RSV and flu in kids, and hospitals’ pediatric beds are full across the region.
According to data from MU Health Care, the hospital system was reporting a rate of about five influenza cases per week in mid-October, but is now reporting over 40 cases per week.
The DHSS report also said kids and young adults make up the largest percent of emergency department visits for influenza-like illnesses, a trend that has carried over since last month and is present across Missouri.
The trends for this flu season may largely be driven by a return to many regular pre-pandemic activities, Morris said, and many kids who are getting infected have not been exposed to these illnesses before.
“We spent so much time working on ways to prevent COVID that we’ve very effectively prevented other viruses and because our population as a whole hasn’t been exposed to influenza recently, there’s a drop in immunity,” she said.
The DHSS is now offering free testing that uses a single nasal swab to test for flu, RSV and COVID-19 at the same time, according to a news release. However, there are no sites offering this service in Boone County, as most are located near Kansas City and St. Louis.
Morris said she expects to see the resurgence of flu this year and the persistence of RSV across winter months, and that mid-Missouri may see an uptick in COVID-19 cases. However, she said most cases can be treated at home or through outpatient treatment, which will help limit stress placed on the hospital system.
“We want to make sure we don’t over stress our hospital system by admitting patients that don’t need to be admitted,” Morris said.
As the flu season progresses, Sheehan said people should make sure to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines to protect against both illnesses.
“Practice good common sense when it comes to flu,” he said. “Make sure your cough is covered, and just be mindful of how you are around other people if you’re sick.”