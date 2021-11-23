A big jump in flu cases over the past two weeks has already pushed the number of positive tests this year above the number recorded during the entire 2020-2021 flu season, said Christelle Ilboudo, pediatric infectious disease specialist and director of infection control at MU Health Care.
Last year, 89 cases were reported. In the past week alone, MU Health Care recorded over 100 positive flu cases across mid-Missouri. MU Health Care reported 141 flu cases so far this season, which started Oct. 3.
“This time last year, we didn’t have any flu cases,” Ilboudo said in a Zoom call with media Tuesday.
She attributes last year’s lower number of flu cases to heightened diligence in social distancing and mask-wearing because of COVID-19.
“I think the COVID mitigation strategies are now falling by the wayside because, understandably, everybody’s tired of the pandemic, and so we are taking more risks,” Ilboudo said.
Alongside more lax COVID-19 prevention practices, she said vaccination rates “have not been as high as we would have hoped for this season.”
Because the flu typically peaks in December and January, Ilboudo said she expects the number of positive tests to continue going up. With the peak period still to come, she said people should be careful as they come and go for the holidays.
“You take it with you wherever you go, and you can create, potentially, a snowballing effect,” Ilboudo said.
Hospitalization isn’t as likely with influenza, she said, and no one has been hospitalized for it yet in an MU Health Care facility. But she still worries that a dual surge in COVID-19 and the flu could place a strain on resources.
Last year, hospitals were overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, she said, and hospitalized COVID-19 patients tend to stay longer and require more intensive care.
Ilboudo urged people who aren’t vaccinated against the flu to do so as soon as possible. Flu vaccines take two weeks to incubate before becoming fully effective. She said the vaccine reduces the risk of symptomatic infection by 30% to 40% and the risk of hospitalization by 80% to 90%. Even if you catch the flu, she said, symptoms are less likely to be severe and less likely to place a strain on hospital resources.
Locally, the numbers recorded by MU Health Care numbers are mostly adolescents and young adults between 18 and 30 years old, but throughout the state, cases are more equalized across age ranges, Ilboudo said.
Ilboudo noted COVID-19 still poses a greater threat than the flu because of the uncertainty around new variants and the higher risk of hospitalization.