Six cases of influenza in Columbia accounted for nearly half of all cases in mid-Missouri at the beginning of the month.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 13 cases of influenza in mid-Missouri from Oct. 2-8, signaling the start of flu season and following national trends. The state department published its first weekly influenza surveillance report for the 2022-2023 season, which documents statewide flu data, this month.
During the same week last year, Columbia recorded two cases of the flu. In 2020, the city recorded just one case for this week. It remains unclear how Columbia's flu season will compare to previous years, said Ryan Sheehan, spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
“We’d have to see how the flu season rolls out this year," Sheehan said. "Flu season is predictably unpredictable.”
Missouri reported a total of 80 "laboratory-positive" flu cases from Oct. 2-8, and the state's reported level of flu activity sits at "minimal" alongside several other states, including Kansas, Iowa and Illinois. "Minimal" is the lowest possible flu activity ranking, underneath "low" and "moderate," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Across the state, mid-Missouri's influenza case rate is the highest among all regions, at 1.93 cases per 100,000 people.
Small children, people aged 65 and older and people who are considered "medically compromised," or more susceptible for disease, are the most at risk of infection, Sheehan said.
From Oct. 2-8, children aged 0-4 had the highest percentage of emergency department visits for influenza-like illness and the highest rate of influenza infection among all age groups in Missouri.
The CDC also notes that people with disabilities, HIV/AIDS and cancer are at a higher risk for complications from the flu, as well as those who are pregnant or come from racial and ethnic minority groups.
“We encourage everyone to continue to be vaccinated and get your flu shot," Sheehan said.
A higher spike in both flu and COVID-19 cases is expected by medical experts this year due to less social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The most affected states this month were Georgia, Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina, which all reported "high" levels of influenza-like illness. New York City and Washington, D.C. also reported "high" and "very high" levels of influenza-like illness, respectively.