Six cases of influenza in Columbia accounted for nearly half of all cases in mid-Missouri at the beginning of the month.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 13 cases of influenza in mid-Missouri from Oct. 2-8, signaling the start of flu season and following national trends. The state department published its first weekly influenza surveillance report for the 2022-2023 season, which documents statewide flu data, this month.

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at katie.taranto@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

