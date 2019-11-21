The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will hold a food and fundraising drive Tuesday at grocery stores across Missouri.
Locally, the collection will last from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Schnucks, Lucky's Market and Hyvee stores on Conley Road, Rock Bridge and West Broadway.
The drive is part of the group's 18th annual Partnership Against Hunger campaign.
The drive will also include locations for drop-off at Walmart stores in Jefferson City, Fulton, Moberly, Boonville, Hannibal and Sedalia. Additionally, the Kirksville Hyvee will be collecting donations.
The Food Bank is asking for donations of non-perishable food items, such as canned goods, rice, cereal and peanut butter.
According to a press release, in 2018, the drive collected 16,600 pounds of food and earned $111,641 from donations for families in need across the Central and Northeast Missouri areas.