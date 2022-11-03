The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, on average, has been serving 15,000 more people each month this year compared to 2021.
Katie Adkins, The Food Bank’s director of communication and marketing, said they believe the increase in food insecurity in general can be attributed to the rise in food prices and other living expenses.
“Most people across the United States experienced at least a $10 increase on their grocery bill this year,” Adkins said.
To help with food insecurity over the holidays, The Food Bank will host several fundraising events over the next few weeks as they prepare for an increase in need.
Taste of the Tigers
On Nov. 9, The Food Bank will host their annual fundraising event, Taste of the Tigers. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Memorial Stadium.
At the event, there will be a radio show from the event hosted by Mike Kelly and MU Coach Eli Drinkwitz. Attendees will be able to bid in live and silent auctions and enjoy food and drinks from vendors. Tickets are $50 a person, but are discounted for groups of six or more. Tickets can be bought online at The Food Bank’s website right up until the event or may be purchased at the door. All proceeds will go toward helping feed people in need.
Partnership Against Hunger
Partnership Against Hunger, a food and fund drive, will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at all Hy-Vee and Schnucks locations in Columbia, and a Hy-Vee in Jefferson City.
The Food Bank partners with KOMU and Cumulus to hold the event. The purpose of the event is to help families dealing with food insecurity throughout the holiday season and beyond. People may make monetary or food donations, but food items need to be shelf stable.
One for One Holiday Food & Fund Drive
One for One Holiday Food & Fund Drive will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 14. The Food Bank, Zimmer Communications and The Networks of Mid-Missouri will invite the public to help them raise funds and collect food to support those dealing with food insecurity. The event will be held at the Columbia Mall and Orscheln Farm and House in Jefferson City.
Other ways to donate
Adkins said that because of The Food Bank’s bulk purchasing power and relationship with Feeding America, they can buy far more food with $1 than most people can at the grocery store.
“$1 donated helps us provide at least four meals for our neighbors in need. A $25 gift goes a long way, it provides at least 100 meals to share with neighbors,” Adkins said.
As for food donations, the most needed items at the moment are canned proteins such as peanut butter or canned meats, Adkins said. These can be donated at any of The Food Bank’s barrels in front of local grocery stores or in person at the Partnership Against Hunger and One for One Holiday Food & Fund Drive events.
The Food Bank remains at its original location, 2101 Vandiver Drive, for now. But The Food Bank plans to launch their new location sometime in 2023 as they gear to start renovations. Moser’s Foods will be the new location of Central Pantry operations.