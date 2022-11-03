The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, on average, has been serving 15,000 more people each month this year compared to 2021.

Katie Adkins, The Food Bank’s director of communication and marketing, said they believe the increase in food insecurity in general can be attributed to the rise in food prices and other living expenses.

