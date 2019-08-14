The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and Missouri Employers Mutual (MEM) have raised a total of $148,205 in donations toward the Food Bank's Buddy Pack program, officials announced this week.
The final figure will be even higher, since donations that came through on the last day of the campaign have not been computed yet, said Seth Wolfmeyer, communication and marketing coordinator for the food bank.
As one of the food bank's most widespread programs, every week the Buddy Pack program provides 7,500 students from more than 150 schools with healthy meals for the weekend. These students also qualify for free or low-priced lunches in schools. For $180, the food bank makes sure the student has meals for every weekend of the school year. The contents of the Buddy Pack varies depending on whether it's for elementary or higher-level students.
The food bank distributes food in 32 counties, working with pantries, soup kitchens and shelters to make sure the food reaches those in need. Their weeklong fundraising campaign was carried out earlier this month.
Missouri Employers Mutual (MEM), a company that provides workers compensation insurance, had previously pledged to match up to $25,000, and that amount has been donated.