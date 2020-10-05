Despite a drop in food donations between April and August, the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri continued to serve an average of at least 100,000 people each month.
Financial donations, along with the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, helped close the gap, said Seth Wolfmeyer, marketing and communication manager.
The Food Bank covers 32 counties across Missouri and works with 140 local partner agencies to meet the needs of hungry Missourians.
In early April, the Food Bank restricted food donations to help manage the overall supply. The organization wanted to discourage people from contributing to potential food shortages brought on by pandemic-induced panic buying.
“The main focus of our challenge has been continuing to bring in the food we need to distribute and then finding safe ways to distribute it,” Wolfmeyer said.
The restrictions made it more difficult to maintain a steady food stream, he said. It was particularly hard to find a diversity of food that met different nutritional needs.
At the same time, however, the Food Bank saw an uptick in financial donations. That was a significant step in the ability to purchase food to meet distribution needs, Wolfmeyer said.
The Food Bank also benefited from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which provided fruits, vegetables and dairy directly from local producers to partner agencies.
Now that thepanic-buying is less prevalent, the Food Bank has resumed asking for food donations, particularly shelf-stable foods and canned goods. People interested in donating cannot contribute home-canned goods, but they are allowed to donate produce from their gardens, Wolfmeyer said.
The financial donations show an increase over pre-pandemic amounts, he said. The Food Bank spends 96% of its budget on food acquisition. The remaining 4% goes toward administrative costs.
Because it buys in bulk, the Food Bank can buy about $20 worth of food for $1. Despite the efficiency of this system, Wolfmeyer said donations to purchase food are still needed. People who would like to give money online may do so at sharefoodbringhope.org.
The Food Bank has also held its first food drive since the onset of the pandemic, Pack School Pantries. The school pantry program extends into 32 counties, but this effort focused on schools within the Columbia Public School District.
In the meantime, COVID-19 has caused the Food Bank to largely suspend its volunteer operations. Some volunteers have come from the Missouri National Guard and those who work with the mobile pantry program.
This mobile pantry program relies on a regular group of volunteers from local organizations, churches and nonprofits to staff a refrigerated truck on its monthly service schedule.
“We’ve been able to keep running at high efficiency,” Wolfmeyer said.
The Missouri National Guard has been assisting in the Food Bank’s volunteer room, a large space where helpers traditionally repackage food and assemble it into packs for distribution.
The Food Bank also received a grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health to hire temporary salaried staff and fill the needs created by the volunteer suspension.
After the onset of COVID-19, the Food Bank communicated best practices for safe distribution with each of the 140 independent partner agencies.
“Those partner agencies are the reliable spots that people know they can go and get food,” Wolfmeyer said. “They’re longstanding in the community. We didn’t want to lose that stability, so we had very few closures.”
Partner agencies have responded differently to the pandemic. Some switched to delivery methods or limited the number of people allowed in the facility.
The Central Pantry in Columbia, the only agency directly owned and operated by the Food Bank, has been using a drive-thru method since late March. Wolfmeyer said it has been a challenge, but it’s been an efficient way to distribute food safely.
In addition to donating money and food, people can still contribute by sharing resources. The biggest struggle now is making sure Missourians know they still can come and receive assistance, Wolfmeyer said.
“We’re really just trying to help anyone who says they need some extra food or they need help with food,” he said. “For general help and general food, there are no income requirements at Central Pantry. We want to help anyone who needs it.”