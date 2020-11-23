The Food Bank For Central & Northeast Missouri received a food donation from Hy-Vee that will allow it to feed 150 families, the organization said Sunday.
Hy-Vee, which has three locations in Columbia, donated 150 meal bags for distribution ahead of Thanksgiving. The effort is part of a larger initiative where more than 260 of its Midwest locations donated Thanksgiving meals. Each bag, which feeds a family of four, includes a turkey, a five pound bag of potatoes, stuffing mix, corn, green bean, rolls and a pumpkin pie.
Food donations may help cash-strapped families to spread resources that'd otherwise use for food.
“One of our biggest portions of the year every holiday season is making sure we help people through the winter,” said Seth Wolfmeyer, the organization's communication and marketing manager. "By helping them with food, they’re more able to pay for a heating bill, they're more able to pay for water, and the like."