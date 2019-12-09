The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri will soon hold its annual One for One Holiday Food and Fund Drive, which provides food to families during the holiday season.
Donations will be collected in the Lucky’s Market parking lot from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Volunteers will be available to take care of the donations.
The best items to provide include:
- Canned vegetables and fruit.
- Canned meat.
- Peanut butter.
- Boxed meals.
- Cereal.
- Pasta.
- Beans.
- Rice.
- Soup.
Only nonperishable foods will be accepted, and the food bank requests that no food in glass containers be donated.
Those unable to donate in person can give money to the Food Bank online at sharefoodbringhope.org.
Monetary donations are the most effective type of donation, according to a news release from the food bank. Every $1 donation makes it possible to purchase $21 worth of groceries.
Zimmer Radio will be partnering with the food bank to promote the food drive while sharing live donation results.
In 2018, One for One raised over 5,000 pounds of food and $175,193.