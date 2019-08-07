The Boone County Community Emergency Response Team will host a volunteer day Thursday at the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to honor former Emergency Management Director Tom Hurley, who died unexpectedly in late June.
Emergency response team members and other Boone County employees will volunteer in shifts between 1 and 8:30 p.m. Members of the community are also welcome.
According to a Boone County Commission press release, Hurley's family wanted to honor his memory with a contribution to the Food Bank.
Tom Hurley's mother, Peg Hurley, told the Missourian shortly after her son's death that he had a heart of gold. Hurley, who died at 38, was remembered by friends and family as a public servant and friend to all.
He served as a park ranger at Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, a Boone County volunteer firefighter, an emergency medical technician at University Hospital in Columbia and an emergency management coordinator in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, before working for Boone County.
Hurley joined the Boone County Office of Emergency Management as deputy director in 2016 and became director in 2019.