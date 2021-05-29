The smell of home-cooked catfish wafted in the cool morning breeze Saturday, rising from the plates of food being sold by Henry "Popa" Wright Jr.'s family to raise money for his funeral.
Henry Wright's sister Deborah Wright said she and other family members had spent much of the previous night cooking in preparation for the fundraiser. She said everyone worked together to cook the multiple dishes served Saturday.
They charged $8 for a plate, which included a main entrée, two sides, cornbread and a dessert. The entrée options were fried catfish or chicken, with green beans, coleslaw and potato salad for the sides. Dessert consisted of bundt cake, peach cobbler and chocolate pie.
Deborah Wright said they were expecting a good turnout from the community.
Henry Wright's mother, Anna Kelly, said the family and community came together similarly about three years ago when one of her daughters died.
Kelly spoke about her struggle with the loss of another child. She said she sometimes felt like giving up but believed God would help her get through it.
Kelly took a moment during the fundraiser to give an emotional thanks to her family and friends for their support.
"If I haven't said it yet, I am saying it now. I appreciate you," she said.
The family also held a garage sale Friday to help raise the funeral funds, Kelly said, and it went well.
Deidrea Freelon came to the event for a plate. She said her father was a business partner of Henry Wright, and she considered him family.
Freelon, Kelly, Deborah Wright and her cousin Cecelia Gaines laughed and shared stories about Henry Wright while they put food out on tables.
"When his nieces and nephews would come over, he would scare them with movies and stuff," Deborah Wright said, generating smiles from the others.
"Henry never lost his sense of humor. He was always making people laugh," Kelly said.
Kelly described him as a "jack-of-all-trades" who enjoyed his life and his work. Henry Wright was 53 when he died, but Kelly believes he lived a good, full life.
Those wishing to donate can send money via Cash App to $PopaWright. All proceeds from the garage sale, meals and donations will go towards funeral expenses.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at Parker-Millard Funeral Services. Services will follow at the funeral home.