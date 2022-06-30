Joshua Williams serves food that comes from the soul. But when it comes to giving back to those in need, it comes from the heart.
Williams owns Papadoo’s Soul Food at 904 Business Loop 70, a restaurant he started in 2018 that specializes in Southern cooking and barbecue.
Three years later, Williams opened Voodoo Daddy’s in the Columbia Mall food court, bringing even more authentic Southern cooking to mid-Missouri.
He’s found a way to bring the Black community together; not just through food, but also with his generosity and leadership.
Williams is president of The Village, a nonprofit organization focused on Black communities in Columbia. He started it with three other men in 2019.
In addition to his nonprofit work, he helps feed the homeless population, providing free meals on Thanksgiving out of Papadoo’s. KOMU reported that he distributed plates among snowplow drivers cleaning the streets last winter.
Adventures in cooking
Papadoos wasn’t Williams’ first venture into cooking plates of fried meat and classic sides.
He started by selling plates out of his house and delivering them by car, keeping the meals warm in an insulated cooler in the trunk. He took orders on his Facebook page, which now has more than 3,000 likes.
Eventually, he was shut down and told he needed to get a business license.
After doing so, Papadoo’s became one of the only soul food restaurants in Columbia. He’s most proud of the oxtail, a dish he learned to cook while growing up in the South.
“I brought my flavor for what I grew up with to Missouri because they didn’t have that type of food around,” Williams said. “I created my own lane.”
Pappadoo’s menu features fried catfish, chicken, okra and green beans with potatoes. White styrofoam to-go boxes are filled to the brim with the authentic soul food dishes, scents of garlic and spices seeping through the container.
Voodoo Daddy’s showcases a similar range of options, plus “gator po boys” — fried alligator with lettuce and tomato on bread. The most popular item at Voodoo Daddy’s is the crawfish-and-shrimp-stuffed baked potato, Williams said.
Raymond Gray, one of the founders of The Village, commented on Williams’ work ethic.
“He has a strong desire to give people the best service he can,” Gray said. “He takes a lot of pride in his craft.”
The Village to “bring the city together and uplift the Black community in Columbia,” Williams said.
In December, it hosted the Black Excellence Award Show to “celebrate the accomplishments of Black people in Columbia.” Award categories included activism, athletics, business, music and leadership.
The organization has also hosted Juneteenth celebrations, block parties, neighborhood cleanups and fundraisers.
Mykene Powell, another Village leader, noted Williams’ passion for his community.
“He’d rather see us unite and network and build off of each other,” Powell said. Rather than fight over crumbs, you can have the whole cake.”
Powell also cited Williams’ leadership skills.
“If he feels a certain way about something, of course (he’ll) give his opinion, but if the majority disagrees, he respects that and we move along,” Powell said. “There’s no attitude, just strict professionalism. I think that’s why we’ve been able to be so successful over the years.”
Soul food childhood
Williams ate all kinds of soul food growing up — rice and gravy, collard greens, mac and cheese — and he said he learned from the best.
“My granny, man, she was a hell of a cook,” he said.
Born and raised in Galveston, Texas, he bounced between there and Louisiana most of his life. When Hurricane Ike hit in 2008, he decided to move to Columbia, where his aunt lived.
Definitions of soul food are varied, but they all come back to community and solidarity. Its origins lie in enslavement, when Black people were served the less desirable parts of animals, Williams said.
They became creative with how they seasoned and prepared the food, passing those recipes down throughout generations.
Williams has five children and said he enjoys spending time with them outside of work. He also likes working on cars, which he does during any other free time.
Gray described Williams as a comedian and a people person.
“He (can) make anybody laugh in any kind of environment, and he’s just a good brother,” Gray said.
The connections he’s made have been one of the most rewarding parts of owning a business, Williams said.
“Just inspiring others to step out on faith and go for what they know,” Williams said. “A lot of people got it in ‘em but they’re just scared to do it.”
Williams is big on family, and he plans to open a soul food restaurant in his hometown in Texas. He also has family in Jamaica, and said he also wants to open a restaurant there one day.
Open 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 6 pm. Thursday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Call 409-966-8788.