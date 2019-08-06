Kids and adults alike were on a mission to get ice cream and beat the heat Tuesday evening at the Boone County Food Policy Council’s Food Fest.
Carrying postcard-like “passports,” nearly 450 people strolled through booths at the new Columbia Agriculture Park, where they learned about local food systems, collecting fresh fruit, information on healthy eating and stickers to mark their progress along the way. After going to five booths, visitors earned a scoop of Central Dairy ice cream served in a waffle bowl.
The council’s kickoff event aimed to introduce the group to the community and educate the public on food systems.
“Red or green?” asked Eric Maly, director of programs for The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, as he handed out apples, paired with information about the food bank’s role in the local food system.
Other booths were manned by groups such as the Columbia Farmers Market and the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture.
Getting children to eat healthy is a communitywide effort, said Laina Fullum, director of nutrition services for Columbia Public Schools.
At her booth, she gave out whole-grain chips, cranberry snacks, bookmarks and healthy recipes.
Ashton Day, coordinator for the new council, said one purpose of this event was to bring in more people and voices as the newly formed group comes together.
Ellen Thomas, a pediatrician at Tiger Pediatrics, was one of the community members who came to the event hoping to learn more about the new council. She said she is interested in healthy foods and food production.
“It’s important for our local community and local economy to have a healthy food system,” Thomas said.
Carrie Hargrove, operations director at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, said the council was developed out of a 2018 community food assessment.
The assessment found problems in food access, with the most prominent issues relating to grocery store distribution, availability of healthy and affordable food options and transportation to food sources, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The council, which includes food-related groups and individuals, aims “to advocate for Boone County’s local food systems and promote equitable food policies that positively impact the nutritional, economic, social, environmental and human health of Boone County,” according to its Facebook page.
The group plans on holding a series of public meetings to get more people involved with the council in various locations throughout Columbia in late August:
- 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 20 at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services.
- 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.
- 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Rock Bridge Hy-Vee.
