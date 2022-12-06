Students and a guest panel gathered at the MU Student Center on Tuesday afternoon to cast their votes for what should become MU’s official barbecue sauce.
Judges gathered around a table — hand wipes ready — to do a blind taste test of the barbecue sauces. They tore into juicy chicken thighs and took notes.
In the end, a sweet sauce called “Truman’s Tradition” reigned victorious among the panel.
Truman’s Tradition was the panel’s favorite, but the official barbecue sauce of MU will be announced at a later date after more input, and it will take time to get the product on shelves.
The judges consisted of MU Executive Chef Eric Cartwright; Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students; Christopher Daubert, vice chancellor and dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; Steve Bieser, MU Tigers baseball coach; and Josiah Mendoza, president of the Missouri Students Association.
Mendoza said the winning sauce was definitely his favorite because it was “nice and sweet, not too spicy.” Afterward, Mendoza gestured to his leftovers and said he was taking them with him, and they would quickly be consumed by him and his fraternity brothers.
Stackman is a vegetarian, but said he still “jumped on the opportunity” to support CAFNR students. While his fellow judges tore into the chicken, he tasted each sauce with mushrooms instead, enjoying what he called his early dinner.
The barbecue sauces were carefully crafted over the course of the semester by food science students participating in the “Food Product Development” capstone class.
Andrew Clarke, food science program coordinator and an associate professor, said the class consists of 11 students. Clarke has taught the class for more than 20 years, but this was the first time he has been approached by the marketing department.
Michelle Enger, director of marketing and communication for CAFNR, said that food science is a creative and applicable science, and barbecue sauce is perfect for tailgates. Thus, the MU Licensing and Trademarks office tasked the capstone class with creating an official barbecue sauce for the university.
To start the process, students were tasked with creating a Kansas City-style barbecue sauce.
“Even that still leaves a fair amount of discretion on what kind of ingredients to combine to make a product,” Clarke said.
The class divided into groups and developed different sauces with flavors ranging from umami to sweet.
Josh Beeth is a senior food science major who was on the winning team, along with Jordan Efken and Cooper Zimmerschied.
Beeth said his team’s goal was to create a “natural sauce,” so they went with local honey and brown sugar as inspiration.
“It was very fun being able to work in a group setting and being able to create something that’s our own,” he said.
Jessie Clarkston, a junior in the food science program, said the experience will be helpful for the students’ future careers. “It’s sort of getting us the experience without any of the risk, which I really appreciate,” she said.
The first 100 students and passersby in the student center were also given the opportunity to participate in a blind taste testing. They were given chunks of chicken, a flight of sauces and a survey to fill out.
Good barbecue sauce has “that sweet flavor, as well as a smooth texture, and goes well on meat,” said Sydney Stundebeck, an MU sophomore.
“It’s really exciting,” Beeth said. “We haven’t won yet, but it’s cool that we have a chance to represent the university and our sauce will be chosen, and that we can say, ‘Hey, we did that.’”