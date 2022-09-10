Sights of fans cheering and children playing filled the parking lot of the new Lakeside Ashland event center on Saturday.
Missouri football fans gathered at the entertainment complex to watch the Tigers play against Kansas State, which ended in a 40-12 loss for Missouri. The space — located at 5900 E. Log Providence Road — features a 70-foot wide amphitheater screen.
It was Lakeside Ashland's first watch party for the Tigers after officially opening on Thursday. Aside from watch parties, the space will also hold events such as movie nights and fundraisers.
Now that it's officially up and running, about 50 fans took advantage of the new space. By 11 a.m. kickoff, the front row of the parking lot was lined with black and gold tents, surrounded by fans of all ages sporting Missouri t-shirts.
The event was BYOB — bring your own food and drink — and cost $25 per car. Front row VIP tickets cost $50 per car.
Janel Coleman came to view the game with her family. The group said they were excited about the space and were happy to find a new location to watch away games.
"We found out about (the event) earlier this week and my mom immediately booked it, so we got the two VIP spots right up front," Coleman said.
Coleman's kids and their cousins chased each other around in the grass, while the adults laid out fajita nachos and wings they prepared earlier that day.
The opening comes after Ashland officials approved it, following concerns from nearby residents regarding the traffic it would bring to the area, the Missourian previously reported.
Owner Nic Parks said they will be hosting watch parties for all future away games for the rest of the season, weather permitting.
The center will also hold a variety of other events this year, such as Friday's fundraiser for Tigers on the Prowl. Upcoming additions to the space include a playground and a zip-line.