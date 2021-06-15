As Americans were looking for a hopeful response to the Depression in the 1940s, an idea took hold: Let's gather mothers together in choirs around the country.
In Columbia, women who belonged to the PTA at what was then Lee Elementary School found their voice in 1945. They were young mothers then, and through the years, many have remained close. They have supported each other through joy, illness and loss.
Today, many are grandmothers and great-grandmothers, retired educators, community members and more. What they have in common is a love of singing and gratitude for their friendships.
“It’s more than just the singing,” said Mary Beth Ming, director of the local Mothersingers choir. "It’s the camaraderie and the friendships you make, and we have been a support group for each other."
The past 75 years
Although it hasn't been easy during a pandemic, the Columbia Mothersingers are celebrating 75 years as a close-knit choral group.
Ming joined in 2011 when she was an elementary school music coordinator. For her, it was another avenue to perform.
Sally Stucker joined in 1965. Her mother belonged to the Mothersingers, and Stucker remembers the excitement she felt watching the women perform.
“My mother was very good friends with many of them, and they would get together sometimes in the summertime, and all the kids would play together,” she said.
While Stucker was going through chemotherapy during her ongoing battle with colon cancer, she said the Mothersingers were there to help.
“It means the world to have people that are there at the other end of a phone or in close proximity who you can call on for anything, literally anything,” she said.
The number of women in the group can vary, but there are never more than 45, said Cheryl Brewer, who serves as historian.
The Mothersingers meet every Thursday at Broadway Christian Church, where they rent rehearsal space. The choir follows the public school schedule, beginning rehearsals in August and ending them in May.
They perform by request for schools, civic organizations and nursing care facilities. Their goal is to sing for nursing facilities during the winter and public elementary schools in the spring.
They have been part of the Shelter Insurance Gardens Concert Series and half-time entertainment at MU basketball games. Every holiday season, they hold a private concert where the crowd is largely made up of friends and families.
Last year, they sang for the centennial celebration of the League of Women Voters.
“I felt like that was an honor,” Brewer said about that performance.
One song has become a signature for the group, honoring Patricia Wallace, who was Mothersingers’ director for 45 years. She died in 2014. "Share a Song" by Kaye Miller, a member of the choir, was written to acknowledge the lasting gift of music.
Getting through the pandemic
The pandemic threw a wrench in the Mothersingers' plans to continue performing this year. They had planned to perform songs from "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" for Columbia's elementary schools.
The Mothersingers often choose songs for children with messages that make them think — messages about kindness, inclusion and thoughtfulness, for example.
Often the songs are ones the singers remember from their own childhoods and want to teach to the young children.
"We pick songs that they can really pick up, recognize and do themselves,” Ming said. "They become a part of it."
Songs for previous spring performances have included “Accentuate the Positive,” “Inchworm,” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” and “Let it Grow” from "The Lorax."
Occasionally the singers become characters, as they did when they performed songs from Disney films.
“I've been the genie from 'Aladdin' and the cowardly lion from 'The Wizard of Oz,'” Brewer said.
Staying together
The pandemic became quite challenging for the Mothersingers, requiring the women to find ways to soldier through the year without getting together.
They stayed in touch on Facebook, sent emails back and forth and met for coffee in small numbers every so often. In February, some members named themselves Cupids and delivered Valentine cookies to the others.
To celebrate their 75th anniversary, the Mothersingers ordered T-shirts with the words, “Sharing 75 years of song with children and community.” In October, they posed in front of the Boone County Courthouse for the 75th Diamond Jubilee. It was the only time they all gathered together.
It was a reminder of the strength, purpose and comfort they have found in each other's company.
“When a few of us get together and talk about old times, somebody brings up something, and it leads to something else," Stucker said.
"We all just share these wonderful, heartfelt experiences that we've been through together,” she said.