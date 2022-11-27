At Turning Point Day Center, unhoused Columbia residents can go through the same morning routine as someone getting ready in their own home.
On any given weekday morning, the upper floor of Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church is full of the hustle of people starting their days: drinking coffee, opening their mail or waiting for a shower.
The day center is a ministry under Wilkes and hosts its services in the church’s vinyl-tiled community space.
The ministry’s mission is “to promote and restore dignity and hope among Columbians who are facing the possibility of housing crisis or who are currently experiencing homelessness.”
To further its mission, the day center’s services include more than basic necessities and offer solutions to the logistical problems of living unhoused.
The day center offers:
- Coffee and packaged snacks
- A laundry room
- Showers with hygiene products
- A desktop computer and phone access
- A mail room
- Lockers for documents and personal goods
- Employment and housing information
- A sock exchange and wardrobe vouchers
Coming through Wilkes’ southern doors, clients are greeted by a staff member who takes their name and asks what services they’ll need that day. Names are recorded for Turning Point’s grant records, but there are no other prerequisites to access the center.
James McDonald, a regular at Turning Point, has lived unhoused in a half-dozen cities across the nation in his time.
“This is the only place like this,” he said. “You can’t get these services anywhere else in Columbia.”
At the ministry’s inception in 2014, Wilkes’ congregation decided Turning Point would intentionally offer services that were lacking in Columbia.
The contract Turning Point has with the city defines it as an “intake center,” a place with entry-level services that can connect clients with other organizations in town.
At different times in a person’s journey out of homelessness, they need different kinds of support, explained Brad Bryan, pastor at Wilkes.
Before being able to secure a permanent place to stay through a voucher program, someone might need transitional housing. Before getting into a housing or job program, someone might need to get their documents in order.
Turning Point stands at the very beginning of this journey: getting people off the streets.
“That kind of ‘open-intake day center’ model was the gap in the network chain of social services,” Pastor Bryan said. By filling the “intake center” niche in Columbia, Turning Point allowed other organizations to focus on providing other services.
“A place to do your laundry, a place to take showers, a place to hang out during the day. That sort of day-center model did not exist,” Pastor Bryan said.
Almost everyone starts their morning at Turning Point with a cup of hot coffee. Many days, these cups are brewed fresh with extra creamer by Toni Lowe, one of Turning Point’s regular staffers.
Despite her own distaste for the drink, Lowe has become known as “the coffee lady” at Turning Point. She’s one of the first faces any new arrival will meet at the day center.
As a retired nurse, Lowe has experience serving people during the worst crises of their lives. She’s cared for cancer patients, people in hospice care and victims of the AIDS epidemic. That time in her life, Lowe said, was “stressful but not hard.”
“I’m always trying to help someone,” she said. “I can’t help myself.”
That sentiment is common with Turning Point staff. Brandy Nichols staffs the front desk and is one of the newest hires to the day center. She said Turning Point reminds her of her time doing community and youth service with her own church.
“I started working here because, growing up, I always did like the routine,” she said, “so this right here just put me back where I started.”
Behind Nichols’ desk is the mail room. Clients can request a mailbox cubby after showing up regularly for the day center’s services. Mail is held with Turning Point for 30 days, and clients must re-request a mailbox every few months. Like their other services, Turning Point is one of the only locations in town unhoused Columbia residents can maintain a mailing address.
Having an address to go with your name is necessary to receive government documents or apply for a housing or job program.
Most days Caryl Bryan is in the mail room sorting these envelopes as one of the few volunteers who routinely work at Turning Point. Her son is Wilkes’ pastor.
Bryan has been part of Wilkes’ congregation for a long time. Her parents were involved in the church as youths and were eventually married in its chapel. She started volunteering during Turning Point’s first few months and often washed dishes.
When she returned to the day center after COVID limited its services, she took over organizational work for the mail room. She said she missed getting to work with their clients face to face but that the mail room was rewarding in other ways.
“My favorite job is when they don’t need to send their mail in anymore and I’ve got a forwarding address,” she said with a smile.
Upstairs, clients will find the locker room, laundry and showers. Clients can enjoy prepackaged foods and a movie while waiting in the day room.
TT Hill works to make sure clients know when it’s their turn for laundry or showers, and checks people in for lockers.
Lockers can be reserved for up to six months at a time. In them, clients usually store extra clothes, bags, coats or important paperwork.
Her work also includes overseeing some of the many smaller services Turning Point provides: handing out wardrobe vouchers, accessing the desktop computers and maintaining a quiet room for clients who want to nap.
“Everything here is for the public,” Hill said.
In the day room, Lanny Broadus works getting food to clients, loading movies into the television and entertaining clients.
Most days the day room sounds like a lunchroom: people meeting with their friends, preparing food and having announcements called out over them.
The whole wing was once meant for Sunday school and youth programs, but Wilkes had long been unable to host either.
“We had a local congregation, a local faith community, that was shrinking,” said Pastor Bryan. “In the mid-late-2000s we had an elderly congregation.”
Wilkes is located in the North Central neighborhood of Columbia. An old shoe factory used to be the center of the neighborhood’s economy but was closed back in the ‘40s. Those workers and their families, including Pastor Bryan’s grandparents, made up most of Wilkes’ congregation.
Almost a decade ago, the congregation began a conversation about what their future would look like. They considered selling the building and ending the United Methodist Church’s time at Wilkes.
“We could have just closed. We could have just said this church has served its purpose for us,” said Pastor Bryan, “or we could do something big.”
The congregation decided to orient itself almost entirely toward service. They got in conversation with a pastor who had overseen similar transitions and who was passionate about local, hands-on service work.
There was some pushback, and a portion of the congregation decided to find other churches to join.
“But it was overwhelmingly decided that if they were gonna go out, they were gonna go out big,” Bryan said.
Wilkes began regularly hosting the Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen in its lower level. With resources and hard work from the congregation, Wilkes renovated its old Sunday school wing, adding showers and laundry.
Turning Point receives most of its funding through contracts with the city and with Heart of Missouri United Way. They are contracted as part of the city’s health department and receive funding mainly for utilities, insurance and labor. These contracts require Turning Point to record the number of people it serves and in which ways.
They accept donations from the larger community as well and make sure these funds go directly back toward services or products for their clients.
Overnight warming services
Turning Point Day Center will host a new type of service for Columbia residents, an overnight warming center, starting Monday at Wilkes Boulevard Church.
This is the first year Turning Point will take on warming responsibilities from the city, which previously would open Wabash Station for residents who needed respite from dangerous winter temperatures.
Turning Point will open two rooms in the bottom of Wilkes any night when temperatures are predicted to drop to 25 degrees or lower. The center will be a zero-barrier option for residents in need of warmth, meaning an ID or other prerequisite is not required to access the center.
The center will not offer cots or other amenities common at a full shelter, only a carpeted room and blankets. Turning Point will look to move clients to other longer-term shelters where possible.
The city is amending its contract with Turning Point to include funding for these warming services.
Interconnected community
Many of Turning Point’s staff — including Lowe, Nichols, Hill and Broadus — were clients who came to the day center for its services before being hired on as staff. This new practice was started by Darren Morton, managing director at Turning Point.
“If you get an opportunity to pour and rekindle, restart life, I want to do that,” he said.
Morton said he saw some clients come in for services who were obviously motivated to change their lives. He wanted to see how Turning Point could empower them and find capable staff at the same time.
Now some of his staff have the security of a home and a car, the same security they were looking for when they first arrived at Turning Point.
While staff still maintain order, the Turning Point community doesn’t draw a distinct line between who is providing care and who is receiving it. Morton believes this makes it easier for clients to come in for help.
“They literally were just where you were a month ago, two months ago, a year ago,” Morton said. “They’re the reason why some are saying now, ‘I can do this shit. I want to do it’.”
Nichols is still in her first weeks at Turning Point.
“I was in a predicament where I was homeless and in this program, and Darren watched me grow,” Nichols said. “So I took this program and used it, and it just made me stronger.”
Hill has been working for Turning Point for three months.
“I know I’m one of them, too,” Hill said. “It’s kind of hard to not like helping here.”
Lowe went out with some friends for food one day and was surprised when they brought her to the day center for the first time. She began to come on Sundays for breakfast and church. In this way, Lowe has been staff, congregation and client, in one person.
“I’m a Catholic,” she joked. “I just come here because I like being around people.”
For the past couple of weeks, Wilkes’ congregation has been hosting emergency warming services at the church, before Turning Point’s official contract starts with the city. This service has been self-funded and staffed with church volunteers. It hearkens to the original mission Wilkes adopted years ago.
While manning the door one Friday night, Pastor Bryan met with those needing warmth for the night. Many came up to the church the following Sunday morning and were surprised to see he was the pastor, he recalled.
“This idea of a Christian community gathering on a Sunday morning together with people that had slept on our floor last night to get out of the cold weather,” he said, “there’s something really powerful and meaningful there.”