Sophie Froese has always loved to paint. So, when it came time to choose her final Eagle Scout project, she came up with a mural that would help refugee children feel at home.
“I just thought it'd be nice to do something so that all the children who come through here can have something to look (at) and make them feel welcome,” she said.
Armed with old jeans and protective gloves, the 18-year-old MU freshman led an army made up of 20 volunteers from her troop. The scouts worked over the weekend, painting a 10 feet by 12 feet mural inside the City of Refuge's headquarters. The nonprofit organization helps refugees in mid-Missouri adjust to their new lives.
Since joining the troop in June 2019, Froese earned the 21 merit badges required to become an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts. The mural was part of her final Eagle Scout project.
Sophie's dad, Aaro Froese, explained the project was meant to demonstrate "that the youth can lead people and help get the project done."
On a wall in the headquarter's playroom, the mural displays a world map with colorful details and few words. Sophie said she wanted the children who visit the facility, many of whom don't speak English, to be able to identify their country.
“When you come to a new country, it can be scary. And so she wanted them to be able to celebrate where they came from and where they are now”, said Michelle Froese, Sophie's mom.
To avoid crowds when working on the mural, the aspiring Eagle Scout organized the volunteers in shifts to work from Saturday afternoon to most of Sunday on the project.
“I think it helped me grow my confidence a lot, and it really helped me become a better leader”, she said.
According to City of Refuge, about 200 refugees are placed in Columbia each year, and mid-Missouri is home to more than 8,000 refugees and immigrants. The organization helps them with immediate needs like English classes and driving lessons.
“This mural will be a beautiful display for our families and will hopefully inspire the next generation of Scouts," said Garret Pearson, executive director of City of Refuge.