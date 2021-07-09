For John Cleek Sr. and John Cleek Jr., business is a family affair

On Nov. 19, 1973, while flying home from a Mizzou-Iowa State football game, Clifton Elmo Cleek was killed when the plane crashed.
The death of "Missouri Mo" Cleek cost his son, John, not only his father but his boss — and best friend.
“There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t think about my dad and the values he had,” John Cleek Sr. said. “He taught me to be a man, run a business and live my life.”
Fast forward to today. Cleek Sr. and his son, John Cleek Jr., work together as president and vice president of Cleek’s Home Furnishings, Rentals & Sales in Columbia and four other mid-Missouri locations.
This year, the business turns 65.
Clifton and Wilma Cleek opened the original store, Cleek’s Appliance and Food Service, in 1956. The business specialized in selling freezers with frozen meat packed inside.
John Cleek Sr. was only 6 when the store opened, but he soon realized that if he wanted to spend time with his father, he needed to join the business.
“Back then, we were open from 9-8 on weekdays and 9-6 on Saturday, so I realized if I wanted to spend time with my dad, I should probably work for him,” he said.
“So when I was 12, I would come in and dust off TVs. But by the time I was 15, I started working sales for them, making deliveries and installing TV antennas.”
By the time he was around 17, he followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the family business.
He started off the same way his father had, by working sales and making deliveries. And after graduating from MU, he took over as manager of the Columbia store. Being able to work with his father was always the plan.
“This business gets in your blood a bit, and that’s what I decided I wanted to do,” Cleek Jr. said. “I did want to go get my degree from a university. But pretty much the whole time, I knew that I was going to come work for my dad and the family business.”
The Cleeks live by three rules: Never say anything you have to remember; get bigger, get better or get out; and treat everyone the way you want to be treated. Cleek Jr. said the first two rules were implemented by Clifton Cleek; the third came 10 years ago.
These are rules that they expect team members to follow. It’s a big reason they put a lot of effort into screening new hires, including background checks and drug tests.
“We try to do the best job we can hiring the best quality people,” Cleek Jr. said. “When they come into the company, we look at it like they’re coming into the family.”
Senior manager Jeff Dowdy has experienced that family atmosphere. Dowdy, who’s been with the company for 30 years, said it’s clear why all of the managers have been with the company for at least two decades.
“The Cleeks are very fair and family-oriented,” Dowdy said. “They’re really just good people to work for.”
“No matter what good or bad happens with the company, we’re informed about the Cleeks," he said. "We know exactly what’s going on and what’s going to happen. They keep us close.”
Like many other family-owned businesses, the Cleeks worried about the impact of COVID-19. As luck would have it, they were deemed an essential business, so they didn’t need to close. They shortened business hours and dedicated at least an hour a day to sanitizing the store, and they say they're pleased with the way the year turned out.
“We didn’t have to lay anybody off, and we were still able to provide full benefits to all of our team members,” Cleek Sr. said. “We still maintained every charitable donation that we normally do. So we are still working hard and working together.”
Both Cleeks say they are proud of keeping the family business around for so long. Wilma Cleek, who helped her husband found the business, died in January at the age of 93.
They hope that they can continue to grow, especially after the pandemic is behind them.
“I would say it’s been an honor and very special to me to get to work for my father every day,” Cleek Jr. said. “I just want to keep this thing going and see how much we can grow for the future.”