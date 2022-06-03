Darkening rain clouds hung above Logboat Brewing Co. on a recent Tuesday as The French Quarters, a French horn quartet, unpacked their instruments. Patrons clutched umbrellas and strapped on raincoats as a drizzle began to spritz the outdoor performance area.
Despite the dreary weather, the horn players embraced their circumstances. They ordered beers and chatted with classical music fans while setting up their equipment in the rain.
After four pieces, though, the musicians' set was ultimately canceled due to worsening weather conditions.
The performance was the third in the Missouri Symphony's free concert series, "Preludes at the Pubs."
The next is from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Les Bourgeois Vineyards at Rocheport, and the final performance is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pressed, 803 E. Walnut St.
This is the second year for the spring series. With musicians lacking opportunities to perform during long stretches of the COVID-19 pandemic, the series began as a way to continue classical music performances in safe outdoor settings.
"Everyone was sort of struggling, and we just wanted a way to get musicians employed, paying them a little money, showing them we appreciate them, but also sort of creating some kind of community during COVID," said Ashley Pribyl, direction of education and outreach for the symphony.
The series brings classical music to unexpected locations in Columbia and surrounding towns, appearing at bars and brewing companies such Günter Hans, DogMaster Distillery and Logboat.
The performances are outdoors. Weather-related updates are posted to the Missouri Symphony's social media pages.
The symphony's summer series — Hot Summer Nights 2022: Summer of Conductors Concert series — begins June 15.