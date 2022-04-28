Well-known arts figures are getting a creative makeover at the Montminy Art Gallery at the Boone County History and Culture Center.
“For the Love of Locals” features portraits of mid-Missouri people who are influential to the Columbia art community, according to the gallery’s description. The exhibit includes nearly 65 paintings from artists Amy Stephenson, Lisa Bartlett and Jane Mudd, who are all involved in Orr Street Studios in Columbia.
A public reception Saturday will feature performances from local musicians and poets featured in the portraits.
Curator Audrey Florey said the Montminy’s mission is to be an educational space that provides enrichment for the community. By celebrating locals, human connection and intimacy through art and performance, Florey hopes people feel more connected to the art they are viewing and have a positive experience that will bring them back to the gallery.
“You think about the art community and you think about the arts in general, they really are very intertwined with one another,” Florey said. “I think that’s where the arts are the strongest, when they’re interdisciplinary.”
The original prompt for the exhibit was to highlight local poets and musicians, but it was expanded to include others in the creative community.
Some of the Columbia faces found in the exhibit are Alex George, who owns Skylark Bookshop and founded the Unbound Book Festival; Lisa Rosencrantz, a jazz musician; Notley Hawkins, a photographer; J. Artiz (Joshua Runnels), an artist in residence at Orr Street Studios and founder of Soul Sessions, a local hip-hop night; and Rochara Knight, a soul musician and member of Rochara Knight and the Honeydoves band.
The idea for the exhibit began with Bartlett in 2016. She won the City of Columbia Commemorative Poster of the Year award for a portrait of Dave and Dyno and the Roadkill Orchestra. The band performed at a reception where the poster was unveiled. The experience gave her the idea to do a similar exhibit where art and performers collaborated.
“That’s been my dream and something I’ve been working on,” Bartlett said. “I had been just plodding along, doing artwork, and then the pandemic hit. Then it was like, there was nothing to do except paint.”
Bartlett started doing portraits and later invited Stephenson and Mudd to collaborate on the exhibit.
All three artists chose their own subjects, whether they be friends or acquaintances. Some subjects are repeated in the exhibit, because they were painted by more than one artist. While Bartlett, Stephenson and Mudd all embraced their personal styles in the portraits, they are unified in their focus on expressionism and in representing their subjects’ personalities, as well as through the problem-solving involved in creating portraiture.
Stephenson often works from photographs and said she tried to show her love of humanity in her pieces. Mudd described her style as representational and said she enjoyed the project because of her experimentation in color schemes and her variations of realism and expressionism. Mudd said most of the portraits include imagery that identifies the subject.
“I attempted to capture the subject’s personality and say something about their interests,” Mudd said.
“For the Love of Locals” speaks to the Columbia art community, Florey said. Stephenson finds being a part of the community rewarding and hopes the exhibit leaves people inspired.
“Art at its best is always food for the soul,” Stephenson said. “I hope this exhibit will provide our community with some of that.”
The gallery has selected some pieces to include in a virtual gallery for those unable to attend in person. The virtual exhibit can be found on the Montminy Art Gallery website.
For those visiting in person, the gallery will also feature a new Creative Corner, which includes activities curated to match the exhibit. Currently, the activity is “For the Love of Portraiture,” which encourages all ages to explore different materials and forms of portraiture, Florey said.
“For the Love of Locals” exhibit will be up at the Montminy until June 25. Some of the artwork is available to purchase.