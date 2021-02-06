As meteorologists have been predicting all week, snow and colder temperatures are finally here. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode Index 2 on a zero to five scale for Saturday due to accumulating snow that could cause issues through the midday, afternoon and evening hours.
Saturday snow
Snow will move into the region once again today. It will start in the late morning and should exit by early evening (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Therefore, central Missourians should expect a snowy Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will be near 30, so this should be a fluffier and wetter snow.
This snow will lead to accumulations similar to those we have seen so far this winter. Most of the KOMU 8 viewing area will see snow totals of one to three inches thanks to increased lift in the atmosphere creating more snowfall. If heavy bands fall across parts of mid-Missouri, some totals could near four inches by the end of tonight.
If you have to be out this afternoon, be cautious on the roadways. Snow will likely start sticking as soon as snow starts (which is expected between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)Snow will end by about 8 p.m. but slick spots will stick around into tomorrow morning.
Weekend travel
Ground temperatures have been cooling and will continue to cool leading up to the start of snowfall. This means snow should start sticking almost immediately. Road conditions will quickly start to become more slick once the snow begins around midday. In addition to the snow falling on the roads, we will see reduced visibility as winds will be gusting up to 25 mph.
Road conditions will likely remain slick Saturday evening as temperatures start to drop rapidly. Main roads will improve slowly as treatment continues, but some slick spots will likely linger into Sunday morning.
The coldest pattern of weather
Sunday morning will start with low temperatures in the single digits. Morning wind chills will range in temperature from zero to minus 10. High temperatures will climb to the lower 20s in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Mid-Missourians will need to watch a passing wave to the north of U.S. 24 that could bring light snow to northern Missouri.
The weekend checklist: Get Saturday errands done this morning before the snow starts! Once it does, it will likely stick very quickly. Today is also a good time to mentally prepare for wind chills below zero tomorrow morning.Stay warm enough to cheer on the Chiefs tomorrow!
A look ahead
Another push of moisture will bring another chance of snow Monday and Tuesday. It is too early to discuss specifics with accumulation, but the chances look low at this point. This is still several days away, so the track of the moisture could shift. Stay tuned.
A cold pattern is likely to persist through next week with high temperatures in the 10s and 20s and lows in the single digits. We will also need to watch for additional waves of energy that could bring light snow chances. Overall, the middle and end of next week is looking drier.