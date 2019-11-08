Are you wanted for a minor offense in Columbia? For two weeks in December, you can turn yourself in without penalty.
It's called warrant amnesty, and the Columbia Municipal Court is offering it to anyone with outstanding warrants for failing to appear for traffic and parking tickets and other city ordinance violations.
Once you quit evading the law, your warrant will be recalled and you'll be given a chance to resolve the case the same day. Otherwise, you'll have a new court date set to resolve the issue.
This isn't a get-out-of court free card, however. You have to promise to attend all future court dates, and if you don't, you'll get saddled with a new warrant for your arrest.
The initiative comes after a Missouri Supreme Court decision earlier this year that requires a court date be set for every parking ticket issued, according to previous Missourian reporting. If you don't pay up and go to court within 30 days, you'll be issued a first summons. From there, continuous failure to appear can result in a warrant for your arrest.
Interested? The amnesty period runs from Dec. 9-13 and 16-20. You can turn yourself in at 9 a.m. every morning to the second floor of the courthouse, or on any scheduled docket.
