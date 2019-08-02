A Columbia man was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of rape/attempted rape, sodomy and assault.

Columbia police received a call of a forcible rape of a female at a residence in the 300 block of Trinity Place in central Columbia.

Jeff Pitts, Columbia Police Department spokesperson, said the suspect, Cristian Lamario Lucas, 32, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rape/attempted rape, first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Lucas was being held in the Boone County Jail Friday morning. His bond had not been set.

Victims of sexual assault should reach out to Columbia police or call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673. It is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week. 

