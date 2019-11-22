Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.