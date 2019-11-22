Two former employees of a residential treatment facility pleaded guilty in federal court in the Western District of Missouri on Friday on charges related to the death of Carl DeBrodie, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
DeBrodie was a Missouri ward of the state with developmental disabilities. Fulton Police first indicted Flores and Paulo in June 2018 on charges related to DeBrodie's 2016 death, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Sherry K. Paulo, 54, and Anthony R. Flores, 59, each pleaded guilty to one count of willfully failing to provide necessary medical care to DeBrodie. Paulo also pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud after she attempted to hide DeBrodie's death, according to the DOJ news release.
According to the plea agreements, Paulo and Flores worked as caregivers at Second Chance Homes, an organization that provided housing and care for developmentally disabled persons through a Missouri Department of Mental Health initiative. DeBrodie had been a resident at Second Chance Homes since 2008.
Under Paulo’s plea agreement, she faces a maximum of 210 months incarceration, according to the DOJ. Under Flores’s plea agreement, he faces a maximum of of 188 months incarceration. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.
In their pleas, Paulo and Flores admitted they had watched DeBrodie become progressively more sick and that they had occasionally taken him from the care facility and brought him to their personal home, according to the DOJ.
DeBrodie suffered an acute medical emergency while in the basement of the couple's home. Despite witnessing his obvious distress, Paulo and Flores didn't seek medical attention, and DeBrodie died as a result, according to the DOJ. In the plea agreement, Paulo admitted she had hid DeBrodie's body. Paulo also admitted to fraudulently reporting DeBrodie missing to Fulton police in April 2017.
Medicaid provided funding for DeBrodie's care at Second Chance Homes, and after his death, Paulo continued to submit claims for his care. Between September 2016 and April 2017, Medicaid wrongfully paid $106,795 for his care, according to the DOJ.
The case was investigated by a number of federal agencies, including the FBI Kansas City Division and the St. Louis Field Office of the Department of Health and Human Services , according to the DOJ. Local agencies like the Fulton Police Department and Callaway County Prosecutor also contributed.
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division Criminal Section, according to the DOJ.