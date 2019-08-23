Brady Deaton, MU's former chancellor who retired in 2013, and Dr. Anne Deaton, his wife, will speak at the Osher@Mizzou Engaging in Aging Workshop and Resource Fair on Saturday. The two will talk about how to find meaning and purpose in retirement.
The fair will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Memorial Union North in room 214.
Other topics on the agenda include how to stay healthy while traveling and the role of exercise in healthy aging. In addition, 25 local organizations that serve older mid-Missourians plan to participate.
Contact Jack Wax, the Osher@Missouri advisory council chair, at 573-825-2121 for more information.