City Manager John Glascock issued a news release Monday prior to the City Council meeting denying he abused his power after allegations from a former city employee surfaced last week.
In a letter sent last week to city and county staff, former budget officer Kyle Rieman accused Glascock of falsifying information, deleting emails and intimidation.
While Glascock said he was unwilling to discuss the issues publicly because they are personnel matters, he denied the allegations.
Rieman said there is a "bad culture" and poor work environment within the city at Monday's meeting. Rieman also said other employees feel the same but are afraid to speak out.
Kevin Hutchinson, a union representative for Laborers Local 955, also spoke at Monday's meeting on behalf of the city's Solid Waste Division employees. Hutchinson complained to the council about a meeting between Solid Waste Division employees and supervisors who dismissed their concerns.