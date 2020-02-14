Don Allard, who served as Columbia's city manager for 12 years, died Wednesday in Arvada, Texas, after a battle with cancer.
Allard served as city manager in Columbia from 1962 to 1974.
Most of his public service was performed in Texas, where he served on the Arvada City Council for 24 years, from 1993 to 2017, according to the city of Arvada website.
Prior to that, he was a member of the North Jeffco Park and Recreation District Board from 1987 to 1993. He was Arvada's deputy city manager from 1974 to 1983 and city manager from 1983 to 1986.
Allard also served on the Arvada Urban Renewal Authority, the Arvada City Charter Review Committee, the Metro Water Reclamation District Board, Colorado Municipal League and the Colorado Association of Special Districts. He earned his master's degree in public administration from the University of Kansas.
When he retired in 2017, he was honored at a reception where present and former Arvada leaders and many others praised him for his integrity as a public servant.
Allard ended his speech that day with a variation of a quote made famous by Chief Joseph: "I will do good government no more forever."