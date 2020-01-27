The former owner of Columbia coffee shop Coffee Zone was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison without parole for his role in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
Osama Nadir Yanis, 49, originally pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge, as well as possession of firearms, Dec. 4, 2018. U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes handed down the sentence.
According to previous Missourian reporting, Osama Yanis' son, Nader Robert Osama Yanis, was also involved in the conspiracy. He pleaded guilty to his charges and was sentenced to two years without parole July 22.
The two men were arrested Feb. 19, 2018, after law enforcement officers witnessed the delivery of a crate containing 72 pounds of high-grade marijuana at Osama Yanis' residence. Upon further search, officers found an additional 33 pounds of marijuana and eight firearms.
Officers also seized $72,000 from a gun safe in the residence, and Osama Yanis turned over $20,042 that was in his possession.
Osama Yanis was the owner of Coffee Zone on Ninth Street in downtown Columbia for years.