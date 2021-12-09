A Fort Leonard Wood man was sentenced to five years and 11 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole for domestic violence.
Kevin Levon Bonner pleaded guilty to one count of assault of an intimate partner or spouse by strangulation or suffocation, and one count of domestic violence June 21. The victim, a U.S. Army sergeant, showed up to work the day of the assault, and her command officer ordered her to go to the emergency room.
Bonner was titled a "habitual" domestic violence abuser in the Department of Justice news release. He was legally married to his first wife when he fraudulently married his second partner.
In Columbia, where he once lived, Bonner had multiple arrests and charges brought against him from 2014 to 2016. In 2016, he was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, for which he was charged with four years in jail and also sentenced to seven additional years for felonious restraint.