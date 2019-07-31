A former Columbia police officer received a suspended sentence of five years' probation and 300 hours of community service on two felony drug charges Wednesday morning.
Boone County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Harris gave Gamal Castile the suspended sentence, meaning Castile will not serve criminal time as long as he complies with probation and does the required hours of community service, Special Prosecutor Risa Perkins said.
Castile served on Columbia's Community Outreach Unit.
Castile was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He pleaded guilty to the two felony drug counts on June 10.
According to a charging document from the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Castile possessed trenbolone and oxymetholone, which are both steroids, "on or about Nov. 1, 2016."