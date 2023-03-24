 Skip to main content
Former competitive Irish dancer grows her studio step by step

Sabrina Wichhart, owner of the Bratten School of Irish Dance navigates motherhood while bringing Irish dance to Columbia.

When Sabrina Wichhart first saw the Irish dance musical “Riverdance” on PBS as a child, she was awestruck. The dancing mesmerized her, and the music captivated her attention. Wichhart loved everything about the show.

“From the dancing to music to costumes, it was all incredible,” Wichhart said. “At the time I didn’t even know what that style of dancing was called; I just knew I wanted to do it.”

Jady Adlyn Lewis, 5, who has been dancing for three months, laces up her hard

Jady Adlyn Lewis, 5, who has been dancing for three months, laces up her hard shoes during practice on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Bratten School of Irish Dance in Columbia. “I think she just likes the fact that she can just come and be herself,” Howard Lewis, Jady’s father, said. “It’s just whatever makes her happy, and she’s happy doing it.”
Sabrina Wichhart, center, explains how students can move from one class

Sabrina Wichhart, center, explains how students can move from one class level to the next while James Reeves, 10, left, Brooks Moore, 6, center right, and Maia Cherry-Landolt, 8, listen on Wednesday at the Bratten School of Irish Dance in Columbia. “We have tons of new dancers since we opened the studio, almost to the point where we can’t accept any new beginner students in the classes without breaking them up and adding another class,” Wichhart said. “We’ve really focused on marketing and bringing in the new students, and we’re really growing the studio.”
In advance of her daughter’s competition this weekend, Shawntay Simones laces

In advance of her daughter’s competition this weekend, Shawntay Simones laces a rainbow shoe buckle to her daughter’s hard shoe on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at their studio in Columbia. “[I’m feeling] really good and kind of nervous, too, [for this weekend’s feis] because I’ve been getting a lot of corrections, and I don’t really know if I could fix them in time,” Mary Margaret Simones (cq), 9, said. “But even if I don’t get anything, it’s [still] really, really fun to just go.”
Students with the Bratten School of Irish Dance put on their second St. Patrick’s

Students with the Bratten School of Irish Dance put on their second St. Patrick’s Day performance on March 17 at Solstice Senior Living in Columbia. “I think we met the ideal outcome. We showed up there. There were no tears, no meltdowns,” Wichhart said. “The kids danced really well, and we had so many new dancers. A lot of them had only been dancing for six months or less.”
Mary Margaret Simones, 9, left, and Sophia Zizev, 11, perform Irish Party as part

Mary Margaret Simones, 9, left, and Sophia Zizev, 11, perform Irish Party as part of the Bratten School of Irish Dance’s second St. Patrick’s Day show on March 17 at Solstice Senior Living in Columbia. “It’s really fun because you have to turn around a lot, and it gets faster, and faster and faster,” Mary Margaret said.
From left, Isla Peyrot, 5, Penelope Polk, 7, Catherine Hamilton, 5, Natalie

From left, Isla Peyrot, 5, Penelope Polk, 7, Catherine Hamilton, 5, Natalie Hayes, 6, and Maia Cherry-Landolt, 8, listen while Sabrina Wichhart gives them instructions before their show on March 17 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia. “Every time they dance I feel like it boosts their confidence, it boosts their self-esteem. And that’s so important for these kids to feel like they are worthy and they are enough,” Wichhart said. “I really couldn’t ask for a better audience or a better group of kids to go out there and dance.”
Four young dancers with the Bratten School of Irish Dance practice for their

Four young dancers with the Bratten School of Irish Dance practice for their upcoming Sunflower Feis on March 18 at the studio in the Columbia Mall. “I just want everyone to get along and to be happy and support each other,” Sabrina Wichhart said. “We’re not competing against each other. We’re here as a team.”
Sabrina Wichhart, right, watches from the wings while Becca Hausam, 16,

Sabrina Wichhart, right, watches from the wings while Becca Hausam, 16, performs a solo hard shoe dance on March 17 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia. “I don’t know anything else but doing performances on St. Patrick’s Day,” Wichhart said. “I mean, that’s what I’ve grown up doing, so it just seems like that’s normal to me. It’s like opening Christmas presents on Christmas. It’s just, you know, what you do on St. Patrick’s Day.”
  • Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Eileen Wisniowicz is a Spring 2023 photo editor at The Columbia Missourian. She can be reached at ejw9mc@umsystem.edu.

