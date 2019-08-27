A former Columbia Area Career Center instructor, Sean Diestel, received a four-year prison sentence suspended upon completing five years' probation.
He was sentenced in Boone County Circuit Court on Monday.
Diestel was 30 at the time of his arrest. He initially pleaded not guilty to the charge of felony sexual conduct with a student but changed his plea to guilty in May.
Diestel's crimes took place between September 2017 and December 2017, while teaching laser technology and vocational technology courses. The victim was enrolled in his class. He no longer works for the school district.