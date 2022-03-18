A former Columbia restaurant owner who prosecutors say killed and tried to rob a man involved in drug-trafficking will go to trial this April.
Jeffrey McWilliams, owner of McLanks restaurant, faces charges for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection to the 2017 death of Augustus Roberts.
McWilliams will have his case heard in a Boone County court during a four-day trial starting April 19.
Roberts, who was 28 years old and the son of Clark County Circuit Judge Rick Roberts, suffered fatal gunshot wounds on Dec. 11, 2017. Authorities found him dead in his home near Lasso Circle.
When police arrested McWilliams, 29, nearly four years later, he was allegedly involved in the latest of several crimes related to a large marijuana-trafficking operation, which involved Roberts. The operation was being investigated by Columbia police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI, according to previous Missourian reporting.
During a hearing Friday, each of the attorneys argued motions filed in front of Judge Joshua Devine.
Stephen Wyse, the defense attorney for McWilliams, filed a motion to suppress prosecutors' evidence of cell phone records, claiming it was obtained illegally. Devine denied the motion.
Prosecutor Nicholas Komoroski asked for the trial to be postponed to a later date. Devine also denied this motion, solidifying the April 19 start date.
According to a probable cause statement, police believe McWilliams was present when Roberts was shot and killed in his home. A witness told police three people wearing ski masks forced their way into Roberts' home and began assaulting him.
Columbia police found the witness covered in tan paint when they arrived. They said the paint matched a can that spilled in Roberts' garage at his Lasso Circle home.
The unidentified witness said Roberts was trafficking marijuana. Later, police found an abandoned U-Haul truck parked at the end of Dorado Drive, four miles away from Lasso Circle, according to the probable cause statement. Investigators believed the truck was parked in Roberts' driveway at the time of his death.
In the truck, investigators said they located a black Ralph Lauren pullover, size XXXLT, covered in tan paint and blood, along with several boxes of marijuana and THC vapor pens. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Lab, after a DNA swab was taken, another person's DNA profile was found separate from the blood that matched Roberts'.
Police said an informant by the initials of L.J. implicated someone named "Jeff," who the informant said owned McLanks restaurant, as one of three individuals present at the time Roberts was shot. Police said the informant implied McWilliams had not shot and killed Roberts, but that a different individual had.
The informant also told detectives he talked to someone, whose name was redacted in the probable cause statement. This source said they were angry the witness from Roberts' residence was not killed. They claimed the three individuals showed up at their house with thousands of pounds of marijuana and a large amount of money.
In April 2021, a month before McWilliams' arrest, police presented a search warrant when they showed up to McLanks. They also sampled McWilliams' DNA and allegedly matched it to the DNA extracted from the pullover found in the U-Haul truck.
Prosecutors also claim cell phone records show McWilliams made multiple phone calls near Lasso Circle at the time of Roberts' death.
Wyse argued Friday that phone records and DNA were not admissible in court because "L.J." was not fully named, making the warrant not sufficient to fully investigate McWilliams or obtain his cell phone records and DNA. Wyse claimed this was in direct violation to his client's fourth amendment right.
Devine later denied the defense's motion, citing that the prosecution had turned in thousands of pages of federal documents about the investigation that were attainable by the defense.
In 2019, Blake Jeffery Johnson pleaded guilty of conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms of marijuana or more and conspiracy to launder money. Roberts gave thousands of dollars as well as marijuana to Johnson to distribute monthly. Johnson also rented the U-Haul containing the pullover, marijuana and THC cartridges, according to Timothy Garrison, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri.
Coffee Zone owner Osama Nadir Yanis, 49, and his son Nader Robert Osama, 24, pleaded guilty in 2018 and 2019 for trafficking and distributing marijuana, according to Missourian reporting. Dylan James Blake, 29, pleaded guilty in 2019 for his role in the trafficking, and Christopher Michael Bradshaw, 26, pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute.