A former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of sexual abuse and kidnapping related to an incident in a Columbia hotel last March.
Jeffery Durbin, 30, is accused of kissing and touching the victim on March 24 in the hotel without consent, according to the probable cause statement. He then grabbed and pushed the victim, who was trying to leave, back into the room.
Columbia police reviewed video footage and determined that it corroborated the victim's story, according to the statement.
Durbin of Madison, Missouri, was arrested and charged April 5. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released from Boone County Jail.
Highway Patrol Director of Public Information and Education John Hotz said Durbin resigned from the patrol Wednesday.
Durbin graduated from Monroe City High School, according to a Highway Patrol news release. He attended the Moberly Area Community College Law Enforcement Training Center and the University of Missouri, where he studied psychology.
He is scheduled to appear for a hearing in Boone County Court on Aug. 21.