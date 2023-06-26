A former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of sexual abuse and kidnapping related to an incident in a Columbia hotel last March.

Jeffery Durbin, 30, is accused of kissing and touching the victim on March 24 in the hotel without consent, according to the probable cause statement. He then grabbed and pushed the victim, who was trying to leave, back into the room.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City and County Government reporter. Studying journalism with an emphasis on reporting and writing, copy editing and investigation. Reach me at ameliahurley@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.