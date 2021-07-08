Michael Jonathan Grinfeld, a lawyer who became a magazine writer and then taught the craft at the MU School of Journalism, died Monday in Tucson at the age of 70.
Former colleague John Fennell said Grinfeld brought "a deep background" to the school through his experience as a lawyer and insurance executive, but he also had "this whole other side of himself," developed through freelance writing and journalism.
Grinfeld joined the School of Journalism faculty in 2001, where he taught an eclectic mix of classes before retiring in 2014. He was adept at meshing law with journalism and offered courses in terrorism, science and health and environmental writing.
He also exercised his legal experience as the co-director of the MU Center for the Study of Conflict Law and the Media. He was an adjunct associate professor in the MU School of Law and a senior fellow at its Center for the Study of Dispute Resolution.
"He very much appreciated the opportunity to teach journalism, where he worked hard to engage his students in thoughtful questions about the profession," Grinfeld's daughter Lisa Moses wrote in an email.
"He never stopped talking about his students and was incredibly proud of their accomplishments."
Fennell, professor emeritus at the School of Journalism, considered Grinfeld a dear friend and colleague. Fennell said Grinfeld was quite talkative and would often pop into his colleagues' offices to discuss current events.
He also said Grinfeld was very supportive of his students, who developed a following for him.
"Michael had this gift of always caring about his students," Fennell said. "There was always a student (in his office.)"
Berkley Hudson also became friends with Grinfeld while teaching magazine journalism. He said the two would grab lunch at India House almost weekly, and Grinfeld offered valuable legal advice when other lawyers could not.
"He was a dear friend and a really good listener," said Hudson, associate adjunct professor of journalism. "I loved talking with him about his stories."
Leslie Yingling, one of Grinfeld's former students, said in a Facebook post that she did her best journalism work under his mentorship and remained friends with him after she left MU.
"As I went into a different field, went back to school, had three more children, lost my sister and others who were dear to me, he was always encouraging and wise," she wrote.
Grinfeld led a life full of adversity, determination and achievement. He was born Nov. 15, 1950, in Munich, Germany. Hudson said he was born in a displaced persons camp into a Jewish family and spoke Yiddish as his first language.
At 11 months old, he and his parents immigrated to the U.S. where they started a chicken farm in rural Lebanon, Connecticut.
Grinfeld graduated from Boston University and received his law degree from New England Law in 1975. Before becoming a reporter in Los Angeles, he practiced law in Fullerton, California, with the Farmers Insurance Group's legal office.
He was also an accomplished photographer and won awards in competitions at the Los Angeles Center of Photography and the Orange County Fair.
He is survived by his wife Karen, his twin daughters, Julie and Lisa, and his twin grandchildren, William and Claire.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson. The family suggests donations to organizations that further social justice or feed the hungry.