Former MU student Austin Campbell's appeal of his 2018 first-degree rape conviction was denied in an opinion handed down Tuesday by the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District.
Campbell based his appeal on the insufficiency of the evidence used to convict him and the trial court's restriction of both the cross-examination of a witness and his attorney's closing argument, according to the opinion.
Campbell was a freshman at MU when he was charged with rape and burglary in 2016. He entered the victim's residence hall room and raped her, according to previous Missourian reporting. Campbell's first trial in 2017 resulted in a hung jury, and his second trial in 2018 resulted in a conviction and a prison sentence of 20 years.
The witness, Tanner Stetzel, testified to seeing Campbell later on the night of the assault. Stetzel described Campbell as "sweaty and disheveled" and related an exchange between them in which Campbell said he was "tucking in" the victim because "that's what friends do," according to the opinion.
The opinion also addressed Campbell's challenge to the trial court's admission of evidence and failure to issue a "curative instruction," or to inform the jury to disregard any bias during the state's closing argument.
All six of Campbell's points were denied, according to the opinion, which was signed by Judge Cynthia Martin.