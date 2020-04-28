A former state residential treatment center employee faces up to two years in prison after admitting to falsifying documents following the death of Carl DeBrodie in Fulton.
Mary K. Paulo pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of justice, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Justice. Sentencing will be scheduled after the U.S. Probation Office completes an investigation.
DeBrodie, a resident of Second Chance Homes, where Paulo worked, allegedly died at the home of Paulo's mother, Sherry Paulo, following a seizure, according to previous Missourian reporting. In April 2017, his body was found encased in concrete in a garbage can in a storage unit in Fulton, but authorities believed he died in the fall of 2016.
Paulo admitted in her plea agreement that after DeBrodie's death she signed documents saying she had cared for DeBrodie, obtained a new prescription in his name and reported him missing to the Fulton Police Department.
Paulo's mother and father, Anthony Flores, have previously pleaded guilty to criminal civil rights charges from the case. Her brother, Anthony R.K. Flores, pleaded guilty to falsifying a document to obstruct the case.