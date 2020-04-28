A former state residential treatment center employee faces up to two years in prison after admitting to falsifying documents following the death of Carl DeBrodie in Fulton.

Mary K. Paulo pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of justice, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Justice. Sentencing will be scheduled after the U.S. Probation Office completes an investigation.

DeBrodie, a resident of Second Chance Homes, where Paulo worked, allegedly died at the home of Paulo's mother, Sherry Paulo, following a seizure, according to previous Missourian reporting. In April 2017, his body was found encased in concrete in a garbage can in a storage unit in Fulton, but authorities believed he died in the fall of 2016.

Paulo admitted in her plea agreement that after DeBrodie's death she signed documents saying she had cared for DeBrodie, obtained a new prescription in his name and reported him missing to the Fulton Police Department.

Paulo's mother and father, Anthony Flores, have previously pleaded guilty to criminal civil rights charges from the case. Her brother, Anthony R.K. Flores, pleaded guilty to falsifying a document to obstruct the case.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, spring 2020 Studying magazine writing. Reach me at cmw2h2@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.